Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Up 119.7% in December

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,400 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the December 15th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,838.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

SHNWF remained flat at $$49.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. Schroders has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

