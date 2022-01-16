ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $9.76 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.