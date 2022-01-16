Scotiabank Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $38.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APA. Citigroup cut APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.55.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.