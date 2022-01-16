Scotiabank Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$240.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, NBF decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$235.73.

TSE:CJT opened at C$172.96 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$155.42 and a one year high of C$221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$185.14.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$189.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

