Scotiabank Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRMLF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.