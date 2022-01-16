Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

PJT opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

