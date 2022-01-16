Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. Seer has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Seer by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Seer during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

