Seigniorage Shares Price Hits $0.0188 on Major Exchanges (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $383,225.64 and $61,169.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.65 or 0.07701234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.22 or 0.99853908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008244 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

