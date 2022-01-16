SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 840,046 shares of company stock worth $18,139,495 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in SEMrush by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

