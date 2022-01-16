Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.25 ($2.03).

SNR has been the subject of several research reports. Panmure Gordon cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Senior to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.40) to GBX 137 ($1.86) in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 160 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.91) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.86. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.10 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.53). The company has a market capitalization of £591.38 million and a PE ratio of -19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.