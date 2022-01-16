Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.29 million and $1.77 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

