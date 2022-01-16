Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,998. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

