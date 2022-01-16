Sergey Brin Sells 13,888 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total value of $15,127,244.88.

On Monday, December 6th, Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total transaction of $23,343,755.20.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,904.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,820.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.