SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 451.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 72,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,142,000 after buying an additional 382,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,566,000 after buying an additional 216,843 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,075,000 after buying an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 542,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $927.38 million, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

