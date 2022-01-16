SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 17,049 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVID. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Avid Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID opened at $32.72 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

