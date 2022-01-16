SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $41,546,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $8,206,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $7,786,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

GXO Logistics stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.