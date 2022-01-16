SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $41,546,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $8,206,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $7,786,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.
GXO Logistics stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
