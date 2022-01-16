SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,256,042 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,256,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

