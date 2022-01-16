Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $102.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target upped by Truist from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Shake Shack stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. Shake Shack has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

