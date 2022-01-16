Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 74.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

NYSE SJR opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

