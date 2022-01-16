Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion.

