Shenandoah Telecommunications Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

