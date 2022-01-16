Shield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $719,146.84 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $719,146.84 and approximately $16,370.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00006818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.06 or 0.07772624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,111.87 or 0.99936439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

