Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BNZL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($37.04).

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL opened at GBX 2,694 ($36.57) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,122 ($28.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($40.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The company has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,845.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,665.46.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.