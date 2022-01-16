Short Interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Grows By 63.5%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,377,949 shares of company stock worth $46,914,172 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 150.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

