Short Interest in Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Drops By 43.0%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

APGOF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Get Apollo Gold & Silver alerts:

Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.