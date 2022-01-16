Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Decreases By 41.1%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BASFY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.