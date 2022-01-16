Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Decreases By 40.0%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,897,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYOC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Beyond Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

