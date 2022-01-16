Short Interest in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expands By 72.2%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 870,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.