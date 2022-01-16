Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Increases By 100.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MTBCP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. 6,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,144. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.