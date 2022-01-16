Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Grows By 247.3%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 247.3% from the December 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:RQI opened at $17.01 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
