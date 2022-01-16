Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Grows By 247.3%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 247.3% from the December 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:RQI opened at $17.01 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

