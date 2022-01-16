Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Decreases By 70.9%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Conifer stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Conifer has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

