Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Increases By 85.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Danakali stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

