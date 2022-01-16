Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Increases By 85.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Danakali stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
Danakali Company Profile
