Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Increases By 400.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO opened at $29.63 on Friday. Ellomay Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $374.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

