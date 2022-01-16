Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Declines By 55.7%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,037. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

