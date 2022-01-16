Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Declines By 41.9%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $195,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENVB remained flat at $$0.75 on Friday. 419,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,545. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

