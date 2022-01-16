Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Increases By 424.7%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 424.7% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First High-School Education Group stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. First High-School Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First High-School Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

