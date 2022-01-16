Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Expands By 150.0%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FMANF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
About Freeman Gold
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.