Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Expands By 150.0%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FMANF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

