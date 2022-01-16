Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Increases By 407.1%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,500 shares, an increase of 407.1% from the December 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHAT opened at $0.41 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

