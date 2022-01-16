Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Rises By 92.8%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,649,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

