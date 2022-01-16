Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Expands By 100.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

