Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Declines By 48.4%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of HUSN stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 24,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Hudson Capital has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.95.
Hudson Capital Company Profile
