Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Declines By 48.4%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HUSN stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 24,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Hudson Capital has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.