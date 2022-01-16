Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Increases By 73.5%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HSQVY opened at $29.63 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

