Short Interest in Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Declines By 63.6%

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFNY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 5,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Infinity Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

