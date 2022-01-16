Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Decreases By 59.2%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KZIA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,955. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

