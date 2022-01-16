Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increases By 148.0%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €84.00 ($95.45) target price (down from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

KBCSY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.42. 16,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

