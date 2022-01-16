Short Interest in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Expands By 62.0%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 975,200 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 1,892,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $192,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

