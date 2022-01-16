Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Drops By 44.8%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.50. 114,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

