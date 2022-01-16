Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Expands By 77.9%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
KCCFF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.09.
About Kutcho Copper
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.