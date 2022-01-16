Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Expands By 77.9%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KCCFF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

