Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Decreases By 50.2%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,246. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Marlin Technology has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

