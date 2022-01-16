Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Declines By 70.4%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,807,300 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 29,733,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.4 days.

OCANF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. 24,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

OCANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

